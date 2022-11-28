Chicago Nov. 28-Dec. 2 temperature outlook
Temperatures for the last day of November and the first day of December average below normal, otherwise, the week as a whole will average above normal
by: WGN-TV Weather Team, Mark Carroll
Posted:
Updated:
by: WGN-TV Weather Team, Mark Carroll
Posted:
Updated:
Temperatures for the last day of November and the first day of December average below normal, otherwise, the week as a whole will average above normal
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now