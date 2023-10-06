WEATHER HEADLINES FOR FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6
WASHINGTON POST: “Philippe to drench Northeast and eastern Canada as strong nor’easter”
“New York City has activated its flash flood emergency plan because of potential flooding”
- Washington Post Climate reporters, Matthew Cappucci, Jason Samenow and Dan Stillman report:
“Philippe, which wandered the Atlantic Ocean for nearly two weeks, is no longer a tropical storm but something potentially more menacing. Sweeping by Bermuda, it has transitioned into a “post-tropical cyclone” according to the National Hurricane Center, or the equivalent of a strong nor’easter.
- “The storm is poised to intensify some and charge into northern New England and Atlantic Canada this weekend with heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous surf. The rain may be particularly heavy because of Philippe’s tropical pedigree and areas of flooding are possible. In New England, Maine probably will be most affected.”