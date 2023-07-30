LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS
- WGN weekly climate report: Just a few days left in the 7th month of 2023 and this last week we saw our hottest week of the year so far—with our longest string of 90-plus degrees this summer. A stretch that ended with some severe thunderstorms and two confirmed tornadoes in Kankakee County on Friday. While we also saw another day (June 24th) with a high of 93 degrees—the humidity was far higher in the last week. So while the Friday air temperature was 93, it felt like 100 to 110 in many places with the humidity included in the statistic we call the ‘heat index.’
- Chicagoland has been lacking in days above 90 so far this year, we’re up to 13 now at O’Hare which is about half of what we saw by last year at this time and putting us close to hitting the normal number of days of 90 or warmer likely in August. We still have not hit 100 degrees at O’Hare since July of 2012, though we hit triple-digit heat at Midway a couple of times last year.
- What we have not been lacking this month is rainfall. More than 7 inches at O’Hare is more than four inches of rain more than a typical July. And after a record dry spring, Midway Airport is reporting the wettest month of July ever reported in records that go back almost 100 years.
- Despite the recent rainfall—which have been flooding rains many times this month—many of us still under what’s considered drought conditions by the USDA’s drought monitor. That’s because it takes a lot of rain repeatedly to come back from drought conditions. Released weekly, this week’s current report (which would not include any of Friday’s heavy rains) still has most of Cook County extended out towards the southwest suburbs under what’s considered the lowest possible drought tier “abnormally dry.” The worst-off place is further north along the Wisconsin state line where the drought conditions are considered “severe.” It’s much better off than places on the Great Plains that are experiencing another summer of severe drought conditions.
- The week ahead looks to be mostly seasonal temperature-wise. Many of the computer forecast models had the “dome of heat” expanding back into the Great Lakes region. But, the last few days those forecast models have backed off a bit, instead putting us in the “ring-of-fire” pattern that goes around the heat dome providing some active weather getting into Wednesday/Thursday and warmer temps but not quite likely into the 90s.
TODAY AND THE EXTENDED OUTLOOK
- Another beautiful summer day for Chicagoland! Highs today close to 80 inland and even some lower humidity expected this afternoon too. Temps in the lower 70s on the beaches today with a water temp near 73 degrees. Tonight clear skies and seasonal overnight temps in the city and lower 60s in the suburbs. Monday looks like more sunshine and high temps right near where they should be for the last day of July.
- We do warm things up a bit with the “dome of heat” over the southern and southwestern U.S. showing some signs of expanding into the Great Lakes region on Wednesday/Thursday. With the most recent computer forecast model runs, it puts Chicago not quite in the dry and hot dome itself but more in the “ring-of-fire” pattern where showers and thunderstorms go up and over the heat dome. Those thunderstorms could fend off the hottest temps and give us an active weather pattern for Wednesday/Thursday in particular. Cooler and more comfortable weather look likely for next weekend. Enjoy!