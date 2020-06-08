Dear Tom,

Chicago is expected to get both wind and rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal. How common is this?

Thanks, Barry Sanchez

Dear Barry,

While it certainly is not common, Chicago occasionally does get rainfall that is fueled by moisture from landfalling tropical cyclones, delivering significant precipitation totals. On rarer occasions, the remnant low pressure from the dying tropical cyclone will pass close enough to Chicago to bring both gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Severe flooding hit the Chicago area on September 12-14, 2008 when the combined moisture fields from Pacific Tropical Storm Lowell and Atlantic Hurricane Ike dumped 6 to 12 inches of rain. In September 1961, the remnants of Hurricane Carla brought more than 5 inches of rain and wind gusts to 49 mph to Chicago as the storm moved from the Texas Gulf Coast to just south of Chicago.