ON-AIR GRAPHICS FROM TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2023 TO HIGHLIGHT FORECASTS AHEAD
- Moderate humidities predicted to continue into Wednesday before increasing. July 2023 closes very wet (2 to 3 times normal rainfall and rain on half its days) but with near normal temps for the month, humidities begin creeping higher later this week. Spotty t-storms are in store for Wednesday night/Thursday and more robust thundery rains possible this weekend.
- Chicagoans basked in comfortable air Monday with the reduced humidity levels (i.e. dew points) which moved in over the weekend, extending their stay and likely to run several more days before creeping higher.
- The final day of July was simply beautiful, producing an 83-degree high amid comfortable mid to upper 50-degree dew points. It doesn’t get much nicer than that!
- Temps for July 2023, which closes at midnight Monday night, have come in just 1/10 of a degree above normal—as close to a statistical “wash” as could occur. But July rainfall was another matter. The month is to close having set a new rain record at Midway where observations began in 1928. The 11. 13” logged at the South Side site eclipsed the previous record of 10.29” in 1996.
- At O’Hare, July 2023 rainfall is to be recorded at 7.61”—more than twice (203%) the normal 3.71.” That made July 2023 officially the 7th wettest over the 153-year term of official weather observations.
UNSETTLING NEWS ABOUT THE 2023 HURRICANE SEASON
- Unsettling news on the tropical front of significance to those in hurricane-prone areas of the Atlantic Basin (i.e. the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico) — the UK met office is out with its latest 2023 hurricane season forecast suggesting a active season lies ahead, paralleling predictions from other tropical forecast groups/agencies, including NOAA and the Colorado State University team; also, ocean temps in a key hurricane development region have recorded their highest July temperature on record.
- There continues to be concerning indications about the level of tropical development (i.e. hurricanes and tropical storm) which may lie ahead in the Atlantic basin. Colorado State’s hurricane guru Dr. Phil Klotzbach (https://twitter.com/philklotzbach) notes the UK MET Office, which issues Atlantic basin hurricane season forecasts, is out with an updated forecast which continues to suggest an active 2023 HURRICANE SEASON is likely underway.
- Writes Klotzbach in a morning post: “UK Met Office continues to call for an extremely busy 2023 Atlantic hurricane season with most likely numbers of 19 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 6 major (Category 3+) hurricanes.”
- And from HURRICANE AND STORM SURGE SPECIALIST Michael Lowry (https://twitter.com/MichaelRLowry) in a Tuesday post: “The Atlantic Main Development Region (MDR) averaged 82.4°F this July according to @NOAA data, the first time on record the MDR averaged above 82°F in July, shattering the previous July 2010 record by 1°F (0.5°C). The extreme warmth will stick with for the hurricane season peak.
PHOENIX HIGH TEMPS FELL BELOW 110 DEGREES FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 31 DAYS
- Just a day after Phoenix high temps fell below 110 degrees for the first time in 31 days, forecasters there warn heat is to build again: that August 2023 may be hotter than July.
- Phoenix, Arizona’s just closed the books on its hottest month on record. Writes NWS-Phoenix in a morning post: “It’s official, this July was the hottest month in Phoenix on record, with an average temperature of 102.7°F. This beats the previous record of 99.1°F set back in August 2020 by 3.6°F. It was certainly a month for the record books.”
- Of that 102.7-degree monthly average temps, National Weather Service climatologist Dr. Brian Brettschneider writes: “This is the warmest monthly temperature on record for any U.S. city in any year. Only the stations in Death Valley National Park have ever recorded a warmer month.”
- AND THE HEAT’S NOT OVER! Monsoonal t-storms “tempered” the heat JUST A BIT Monday, reducing the high temp to a “more balmy” 108-degree—the lowest daytime max since June 29th’s high of 108.
- BUT THE HEAT IS SLATED TO INCREASE AGAIN as overall atmospheric drying thins out monsoonal t-storms in coming days. Writes NWS Phoenix in its morning FORECAST DISCUSSION: “The rest of the week will also see a warming trend set in as the sub-tropical high takes over across the region and conditions gradually dry out. Forecast high temperatures show slightly above normal readings over the next couple days before most lower desert areas see highs top out between 110-115 degrees starting Friday, likely lasting through at least Sunday.”