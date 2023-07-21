Daytime heating to produce 40% coverage gusty t-storms under the “NW” upper flow Sat & Sun; heat & humidity due next week

Phoenix logged a record 22nd day with high temperatures above 110 and is on track to log 100 degrees or hotter high temperatures the remainder of July

Add to Phoenix, Arizona’s weather woes, as it moves into its 22nd consecutive day with a high of 110 degrees or higher predicted

And, the very real prospect that every day the remainder of July, 2023 will see temperatures over 100 degrees

The fact: the 2023 monsoon has been a “no show” to date, and hot pavement (up to 185 degrees) has produced severe burns in 85 people and the heat related death toll has reached 257 according to the financial times

The following post by the Financial Times John Burn Murdoch (https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch) this morning underscores just one of the impacts of the horrendous heat which is baking the Phoenix, AZ—a city of 1.65-million:

“NEW: 85 people in Arizona suffered severe burns from contact with pavements heated up to 180F (82C). 7 of them died. In total, 257 people had underlying causes of death listed as “exposure to excessive natural heat. This is not a forecast for 50 years time, it’s happening today.”

One doesn’t want to even think about the consequence of any electricity interruption in the midst of this deadly heat, given how essential air conditioning is for the health of residents there. A Scientific American article on the subject of heat published July 1 noted, “Extreme heat is the number-one weather-related cause of death in the U.S., and it kills more people most years than hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined.”

The Phoenix National Weather Service Forecast Office put out a release Friday morning on the lack of rain there. It hasn’t rained there for 4 consecutive months. It last rained March 22nd.

It’s a desert, you say! That’s clearly true. But, it must also be noted that it’s “monsoon season” there—the annual period in which thunderstorms begin to erupt in the heat of the day. July is typically Phoenix’s wettest month.

Monsoon rains often produce flash flooding and wind gusts which produce dust storms—the region’s infamous “haboobs.”

Monsoon season in Phoenix runs from June 15 through September 30th—though the first monsoon rains typically arrive the first week of July. We’re moving into the month’s fourth week—and still no rain. That’s likely to change in the weeks ahead, and those thunderstorms’ rains can help temper the heat.

The current monsoon season follows one of the wettest winters in the region in years.

SWOT will collect data across a 75-mile (120-kilometer) wide swath, with a gap in the center for an altimetry track. This animation shows the collection of data over the state of Florida, which is rich with rivers, lakes, and wetlands. Globally, measurements will be taken both over the ocean and over freshwater areas.

SOURCE: NASA/JPL-Caltechwill

NASA is teaming with the French Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency and the UK Space Agency on an ambitious project to map all of our planet’s water

Ocean and fresh water is to be mapped by the “SWOT” satellite launched this past December. The acronym “SWOT” stands for “Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite”

Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory are working with teams which have fanned out to rivers and water bodies from Alaska to the Australia to provide “ground” truth in order to calibrate the measurements being sent back to Earth by the SWOT satellite.

On a warming planet whose precipitation patterns are being impacted big time by a warming climate, an assessment of water supplies and how they’re changing due to climate change. Of the mission, NASA says, “SWOT will also help researchers better understand how climate change affects water storage in lakes, rivers, and reservoirs, and how communities can better manage water resources and prepare for floods and other disasters. SWOT is measuring the height of nearly all water on Earth’s surface and will provide one of the most detailed, comprehensive views yet of the planet’s ocean and fresh water.”