Chicago area’s abysmal lack of rain to continue; “REX” block aloft deflecting rain; Tropics grow active as Tropical Storm “Bret” forms far out in the Atlantic
- A dome of warm, rain-deflecting air aloft trapped in a blocking pattern aloft, will continue to limit rainfall this week. There is only a modest chance for isolated showers Friday—and only a slightly improved chance of some scattered showers or t-storms Sunday and Monday.
- Chicago’s 4.20” rain tally since April is 39% normal and more than a half foot (6.57”) below normal.
TROPICAL ATLANTIC COMES ALIVE WITH THE CHRISTENING MONDAY MORNING OF “TROPICAL DEPRESSION 3” (NOW KNOWN AS TROPICAL STORM “BRET”) BY THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER—A SYSTEM PREDICTED TO REACH HURRICANE STATUS IN COMING DAYS, POSSIBLY AS EARLY AS MID-WEEK
- Tropical Storm “Bret” formed over the Atlantic just before 10am CDT Monday—a storm predicted to reach hurricane strength in coming days as it churns westward at close to 20 mph. As morning breaks in Chicago Tuesday, Bret is forecast to be located approximately 1,220 miles east/southeast of the U.S. Virgin Islands. A second tropical disturbance is also being monitored by the Hurricane Center for potential development.
- Colorado State hurricane “guru” Dr. Phil Klotzbach (https://twitter.com/philklotzbach) points out in posts this morning, that on the rare instances in which a hurricane has reached the eastern Caribbean islands in the past at this early point in an Atlantic hurricane season, it’s often been on the front end of what’s turned out to be an active Atlantic hurricane season.
- Klotzbach in a Monday Tweet, discusses the infrequency of early-season hurricanes in the eastern Caribbean in June and July: “7 years since 1900 have had eastern Caribbean (10-20°N, 75-60°W) hurricanes in June-July: 1926, 1933, 1961, 1996, 2005, 2020 and 2021. All were above-normal seasons, with 6 of 7 being hyperactive.”
- Also, note University of Oklahoma PhD candidate Tomer Berg’s (https://twitter.com/burgwx) post which lays out hurricanes which have occurred in June (they’ve tended most often to occur in the Gulf and his color-coded super ensemble which combines tropical track forecasts off the European ensemble, Canadian GEM, National Weather Service GEFS and the UKMET models. Berg, as well as NHC forecasters, note the system is likely to encounter wind shear as it moves into the Caribbean—a development which could hinder its intensification and strength. The system still warrants careful scrutiny by residents of areas in its path.