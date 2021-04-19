Chicago area to see snow tonight into Tuesday

You’ve got to love April in Chicago! It’s a month of many weather extremes!

Just this week, we are likely to move some rain Monday to winter coats and flakes of snow Tuesday, but then things change – and change again!

Snow arrives first

Cold air and a wet low-pressure system will work in tandem to bring snow to parts of the Chicago area starting Monday night. The snow will last through Wednesday morning with accumulations ranging from between 1 inch – 3 inches across northwest Indiana to little or no accumulation north of Chicago.

In addition to snow freezing and below freezing temperatures are expected. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Tuesday night.

NWS HREF model snowfall estimate through 7pm CDT Tuesday

NWS Weather Prediction Center 1″ snow probabilities through 7pm CDT Tuesday–out at just 5 to 15% in Chicago proper and 30 to 45% south toward Kankakee and Rennselaer, IN

Then a warmup

Then milder 60-degree temps will arrive later this week.

For the weekend, a more modest cool down.

A week from Wednesday 4/28



Then even warmer?

Then, and possibly most exciting of all a major warming which could put many of us in shorts, short sleeves and spring and early summer clothing arrives. Temps are likely to be in the 70s early next week. 80-deg readings could even be within reach at that time, even if just for several days!

April is the month in which the left-over chill of winter and early spring does battle with seasonally expanding warmth, the product of lengthening days and stronger sunlight.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.