Chicago area precipitation moving east to west?

Dear Tom,

I have noticed precipitation occasionally moving east to west, rather than the usual movement from a westerly direction. Is this related to global warming?

—Mark Zablocki, Bloomington, Ill.

Dear Mark,

No. Precipitation usually moves in the same direction as the winds that are blowing at the level at which the precipitation is forming. If those winds are from the east, precipitation will move toward the west. Winds blow approximately counterclockwise around low pressure systems (in the Northern Hemisphere). To the north of the low center, winds and precipitation move from east to west. There are exceptions, however. Thunderstorms, for example, extend vertically through the atmosphere, sometimes 65,000 feet, and can move in directions not governed by winds around them.