POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM CAUSES HAVOC FROM GREAT LAKES TO DIXIE
Monday afternoon satellite imagery highlights classic cyclone structure
Visible satellite imagery taken about 3:30 PM CST Monday showed a classic comma-shaped cloud system centered over the lower Ohio Valley. Heavy rain and snow north of the storm’s center is associated with the “comma head,” while two lines of strong to severe thunderstorms arcing from the South into the circulation center over southern Indiana comprise the “comma tail.”