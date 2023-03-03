POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM CAUSES HAVOC FROM GREAT LAKES TO DIXIE

Monday afternoon satellite imagery highlights classic cyclone structure

Visible satellite imagery taken about 3:30 PM CST Monday showed a classic comma-shaped cloud system centered over the lower Ohio Valley. Heavy rain and snow north of the storm’s center is associated with the “comma head,” while two lines of strong to severe thunderstorms arcing from the South into the circulation center over southern Indiana comprise the “comma tail.”

SOURCE: College of DuPage Nexlab

FLOODING RAINS INUNDATE PARTS OF MIDWEST

Observed rainfall Friday morning

WIDESPREAD SEVERE WEATHER RAKES PARTS OF THE OHIO VALLEY AND SOUTH

INTENSE LOW PRESSURE BRINGS DAMAGING NON-THUNDERSTORM WINDS

SOURCE: College of DuPage Nexlab

HEAVIEST FRIDAY SNOW RECORDED IN NORTHWEST INDIANA — TOTAL MISS FOR CHICAGO

Heaviest area snow totals

SIGNIFICANT PATTERN CHANGE EXPECTED NEXT WEEK TO BRING MUCH OF THE LOWER 48 BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES

6-10 day temperature outlook: Thursday, March 9 through Monday, March 13

Full-day departures from normal