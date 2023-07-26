The Heat is On—Heat Indices Headed For Triple Digits Thursday & Friday. Lake Breeze Will Suppress Temps A Bit in Shoreline Areas and Chicago Beaches Thursday—but Lake Breeze Weakens Friday.

Storms raced at highway speed across northern Illinois Wednesday producing damage with some 60 to 70 mph wind gusts in the counties either side of the Wisconsin line. The storms, which raced along at 55 mph, produced outflows of rain-cooled air which tempered the heat–but only modestly here in Chicago. Wednesday highs still managed a 91-degree high at Midway and 90 at O’Hare–the 10th and 11th 90s of the season at the sites respectively. But, had t-storms not occurred, the day’s highs might well have surged to the mid to upper 90s.

The expanding heat dome will “cap”( i.e. “suppress”) thunderstorm development Thursday—temps will surge to 2023 highs amid tropical humidity levels

Chicago’s official O’Hare dew point, a measure of atmospheric moisture, surged to 76° Wednesday, making the air mass the MOST HUMID TO OCCUR HERE in more than a year (since June 13-14, 2022, Frank Wachowski, veteran NWS Chicago weather observer tells us).

Dew points are to remain at elevated and uncomfortably high levels Thursday and Friday. The depth of the warm air will be sufficient to “CAP” t-storm development during the day—though scattered storms could traverse 10 to 30% of the area a portion of Thursday night.

It’s Later Friday and Friday Night when the Chicago Area faces a new and potentially formidable round of thunderstorms capable of severe weather and some potentially flooding downpours

By Friday, highs could reach 96 degrees and even higher if t-storms hold off a majority of the afternoon. Married to oppressive low 70-deg dew points, Friday could see heat indices peak in the 102 to 108 range.