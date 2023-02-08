Dear Tom,

Many people believe that when the barometer drops, their arthritis pain increases. Is there any scientific fact to explain this?

Barbara Baker

Dear Barbara,

While scientific agreement that weather changes cause pain is lacking, we all know people who claim that they can foretell changes in the weather by their aches and pains. “Weather sensitive” people seem to be bothered most by changes in barometric pressure, temperature, and humidity–weather parameters all associated with frontal passages.

Some doctors believe that changes in the barometer cause the internal pressure to change in fluid-filled swollen joints, irritating nearby nerve fibers and causing pain. Changes in temperature and humidity may cause our skin and joints to expand or contract, further causing pain to damaged or scarred tissue.