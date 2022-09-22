Wednesday’s high temperature of 85 degrees at O’Hare Airport was followed by a high of 64 degrees on Thursday, 11 degrees below normal for September 22nd. Gusty north winds helped usher in the cooler, less humid air. Dew points were in the upper 60s early Wednesday afternoon before the cold front arrived. Dew points Thursday afternoon were in the low 40s. Temperatures will remain in the 60s Friday before a brief warmup to more seasonable temperatures in the low 70s on Saturday. Below normal temperatures are expected from Sunday through Thursday before a warmup arrives to end September and begin October.

Scattered rain chances are possible Saturday and Sunday however many rain free hours are expected. Overall, precipitation is expected to be below normal over the next two weeks.

Frost advisories and freeze warnings are in place into Friday morning for northern portions of Wisconsin and Michigan.

Hurricane Fiona continues a northward track as a major hurricane in the Atlantic off the east coast. Large swells and rip current conditions are possible in the coming days along the east coast of the United States.