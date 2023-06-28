Insight into the meteorology behind Canada’s record fire season—a huge and persistent WARM AIR DOME ALOFT over recent months has boosted temps and limited precip across much of Canada

THE 30-DAY NORTH AMERICA UPPER AIR ANALYSIS shows the vast pool of abnormally warm air aloft which has lingered so persistently above Canada over the past month. That this is so certainly helps in understanding the meteorological environment which has contributed to Canada’s record 2023 wildfire season.

Warmer than normal temps aloft over the past 30 days are noted in the regions shaded yellow and red on the NOAA 500 mb. height departure analysis.

The first analysis of this UPPER AIR WARMTH over Canada covers the most recent 30-day period. A Twitter post by University of Oklahoma PhD candidate Tomer Burg (https://twitter.com/burgwx) extends our view of warmth aloft over an even longer period of time—all the way from May 1 through June 25th. (It’s the second analysis which appears below.)

University of Oklahoma PhD candidate Tomer Burg extends our view of the abnormal warmth aloft over a more extended period, running from May 1 through June 25th–in this analysis. Such warm domes are accompanied by warmth at the surface and a reduction in precip

Why the upper warmth has proved to be so critical

When the air is warm aloft, temps warm below at the Earth’s surface warm. At the same time, precipitation frequency and intensity declines, a situation which has only exacerbated widespread drought conditions already present over a wide swath of Canada. Fires burn more intensely and spread more rapidly in such conditions.

Active fires burning across Canada

As of Tuesday, there were 485 fires still burning across Canada—257 of them out of control. Little wonder the smoke with which we’ve been living in recent weeks is present. Canadian authorities have made it clear—the area charred to date in 2023 at the VERY EARLY STAGE OF THE FIRE SEASON—has already surpassed the area which burned during full Canadian wildfire seasons in 2016, 2019, 2022 and 2022.

Dew points–a measure of moisture–are to surge in comings–highest Thursday, Friday and Sunday based on current modeling.

RAINFALLS vary in the warm season. But model guidance is generating some appreciate rainfall. The totals you see here cover multiple t-storms expected to traverse the Greater Chicago area between now and the end of the coming weekend.

Here’s a snapshot of predicted dew points late Thursday afternoon

Jet stream winds around the northern flank of the northward drifting hot air dome will steer sporadic t-storms across the Midwest. There will be substantial breaks in the rainfall between each storm cluster.

Adding up the rain over the coming days through the weekend may get us some respectable rain totals

Rainfall outlook totals through the weekend:

Wetter, likely less polluted “ring of fire pattern” is to develop across Midwest heading toward and through the coming weekend

It brings with it the potential for periods of much needed rainfall and the potential severe weather. PLUS–along with the “ring of fire” comes the prospect of t-storms capable of mixing out/reducing smoke and pollution across the Midwest.

WHAT’S DRIVING THE “RING OF FIRE” PATTERN?

Put simply, it’s the northward shift of a dome of extreme heat. The blistering temps which have broken records for a week across Texas and sections of New Mexico and southern Arizona are on the move.

Upper winds circulate around such HOT AIR DOMES in clockwise fashion—and jet streams tend to develop on the northern flank of hot air masses—thus the designation “RING OF FIRE”.

Such patterns feature the regular eruptions of t-storms clusters which rotate in clusters around the periphery of HOT AIR DOMES—like the one predicted to develop northward into the southern Midwest over the next few days

The storms tend to hit is compact but strong “clusters” capable of downpours and at times severe weather capable of strong winds and hail.

But—AND THIS IS IMPORTANT—the storm clusters are SEPARATED BY SIGNIFICANT AREAS OF QUIET, RAIN-FREE WEATHER. So the thundery rains of coming days will be sporadic and allow rain-free between them.

Estimating warm season rainfall is ALWAYS A DICEY PROPOSITION.

Forecasters find that averaging the output of a range of computer models—a process known as “ensembling” or “blending”—can offer general guidance of what may occur in terms of rainfall.

Warm season rains occur HORRIBLY UNEVENLY–so any rain estimates must be approached with care realizing the potential for wide range in ultimate rainfalls is likely. But, many computer projections of POTENTIAL TOTAL RAINFALL between now and the end of the weekend could come in between 0.80″ to as much as 2.20″.

Timing of these storm clusters are always tricky and best handled as we get close to their arrivals. But it appears we will be seeing storms come and go with some regularity Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

24 hour T-STORM CHANCES for the period covering Thursday and Thursday night–running through 7am CDT Friday morning

PRECIP PROBABILITIES Thursday

Thursday night

Friday

Friday night

Saturday night

Sunday rain chances

7pm Thursday night

FORECAST SURFACE MAPS & PRECIP–this panel for 7pm CDT Sat night