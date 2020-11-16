Dear Tom,

Can you tell us about a storm called the “White Hurricane”?

The “White Hurricane” was one of the strongest and deadliest storms to hit the Great Lakes. It struck more than a century ago during the period from November 9-11, 1913. The storm was the product of the merger of two systems, battering the Great Lakes with hurricane-force winds, towering waves and blizzard conditions, with Lake Huron catching the brunt of the storm. The storm sank at least a dozen ships, eight of them on Lake Huron, while damaging or grounding 40 others and claiming more than 250 lives. Winds were clocked as high as 90 mph, and waves as high as 35 feet ravaged the shoreline. The Cleveland area was paralyzed by nearly two feet of snow that was piled into towering drifts by the ferocious winds.