Can you explain vapor storms?
Thanks.
Jack W. Hardekopf
Aurora
Dear Jack,
Scientists have determined that the amount of water vapor in the global atmosphere has increased about four percent since the 1990s. This increase in moisture provides a considerable amount of extra energy and moisture to fuel and intensify storms. With climate change warming the atmosphere and increasing its ability to hold moisture, the term vapor storm has been coined, to account for the fact that storms are now producing more precipitation, with episodes of heavy precipitation occurring at a much greater frequency around the world. Satellite imagery has identified flowing columns of water vapor and has dubbed them “atmospheric rivers.” They are usually about 250 to 375 miles wide and found in the lower levels of the atmosphere, and can produce extreme amounts of rain or snow.