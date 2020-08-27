Dear Tom,
I seem to recall in years past that the remnants of hurricanes acted as drought busters in the Midwest as far north as the Chicago area. Is there any chance that the two approaching systems could do that this year?
Dave Harms West Chicago
Dear Dave,
Well, dissipated Marco won’t, but Hurricane Laura might. Gulf Coast landfalling tropical cyclones typically move into the Mississippi Valley and Midwest, often bringing copious rainfall. Chicago has been affected by the remnants of at least 16 tropical systems, some producing significant rainfall and/or gusty winds. Severe flooding hit the Chicago area on September 12-14, 2008, when the combined moisture fields from Tropical Storm Lowell and Hurricane Ike dumped 6 to 12 inches of rain. In September 1961, the remnants of Hurricane Carla broughtmore than five inches of rain and wind gusts to 49 mph to this area.
Can hurricane remnants bust Midwest drought conditions?
Dear Tom,