Dear Tom,

Can a tornado “hop” as it moves along, skipping some places and then toughing down again. etc?

Mary Cuthington

Dear Mary,

Tornadoes cannot “hop.” However, they can vary in intensity over very short distances as they move, causing damage at a spot, weakening and doing no damage, then strengthening again and causing additional damage. This process can repeat several times.

In addition, many tornadoes contain smaller but more violent vortexes within the larger tornado circulation. These vortexes produce narrow paths of extreme destruction within the larger tornado.

Finally, multiple tornadoes sometimes occur with short separation times, and such occurrences are erroneously classified as a single tornado.