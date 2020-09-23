California’s “coastal eddy”

Serious flooding in portions of the Houston area at the hands of Tropical Storm Beta. This comes as Hurricane Teddy bears down on Canada’s maritime provinces, its huge ocean swells pounding the entire eastern seaboard.

Sections of the Houston area in Texas is awash with flooding, the product of slow-moving Tropical Storm Beta, which moved ashore on the Texas Gulf Coast overnight and now drifting slowly northeast subjecting the region to more drenching rains.