California fire situation continues to escalate

Does this not look like a scene out of what we might picture as hell?

This is a nighttime webcam view from overnight of the Bear Fire in California. Thousands have been ordered evacuated.

It is a blaze which is part of what is known as the North Complex fire. It was sparked by a mid-August lightning strike and has consumed more than 150,000 acres all by itself.

The U.S. Forest Service estimates the complex of blazes has been expanding by 1,000 acres every 30 minutes.

Statewide, 2.3-million acres have burned in California. There are 27 major fires currently in progress there and 80 large, uncontrolled blazes are in progress elsewhere across the West. And the meteorological set-up now has Santa Ana winds blowing, the northeast winds which blow through canyons and downslope producing drying and heating.

Climate researcher Dr. Daniel Swain, summarizing the historic situation in California, says:

“The wildfire situation in California and Oregon has now escalated to the point that I can no longer keep track of the countless massive, fast-moving, and potentially very dangerous fires. The geographic scale and intensity of what is transpiring is truly jarring.”

Check out this animation of GOES-WEST satellite imagery with the smoke plumes superimposed over satellite derived “fire temperatures”.

Going into 2020, NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information (NCEI), which archives our country’s meteorological and climatological data but also tallies weather/climate-related damage, noted the two most expensive wildfire seasons in U.S. history have occurred in the past three years. One wonders how 2020 fire season—which normally peaks in October but is running well ahead of normal—will end up ranking.