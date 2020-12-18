Bundle up Santa! Skilling says Christmas Week will be a cold one

A cold weekend will bring in a very cold Christmas week in the Chicago area.

Saturday will be overcast and chilly. Heading into Saturday night we could see a light wintry mix of precipitation or some light snow possible at times. It will not however be a major precipitation system.

On Monday there is potential for wet snow, possible enough to stick. Rain is also possible with this system.

Monday evening the Christmas Star viewing may be in jeopardy because this system threatens an overcast for the Monday evening “Christmas Star” viewing period. The “Christmas Star” phenomenon doesn’t refer to an actual star–but instead to a historically close space of Jupiter and Saturn low the southwest sky just after dark. Could appear as one bright “star”-like feature in the sky

The longer range weather indications for Chicago show a bitter blast to hit midweek.

THURSDAY

The season’s coldest temps yet will hit Wednesday and grip the area next Thursday, Christmas Eve, and Friday, Christmas Day.

The actual temps Thursday and Friday may be colder than the raw model numbers on the two graphs which appear here. The frigid blast comes in on wind-chills lowering breezes.

A healthy snow may sweep the upper Midwest with snow showers and flurries accompanying its arrival here in Chicago. Santa had better bundle up!

CHRISTMAS