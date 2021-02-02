Brutally cold weather ahead: Potential for more snow before below zero wind chills

As Chicagoland continues to dig out from last weekend’s snow storm, more winter weather is ahead. And this time it includes some very cold air.

After several comparatively quiet weather days Tuesday into Wednesday, brutally cold weather may be next on tap.

Daytime temps in the 20s Friday, teens on Saturday and the season’s first single digit daytime highs Sunday and Monday if current forecast trends verify. Cold of that magnitude would easily qualify as the season’s coldest to date.

Cold as the thermometer readings are likely to be, wind with the cold air is to set up these potential morning wind chills:

Friday morning: 0 to +5

Saturday morning: +5 to 10-below

Sunday morning: 10 to 16-below

Monday morning: 18 to 25-below

These are preliminary estimates–but they offer an indication of the kind of cold coming. In a winter which has lacked such cold temps, this cold blast will be jarring.

Saturday

More messy weather

Before the big drop in temps, there’s potential for more messy weather in the Thursday time frame.

Thursday into Thursday night we could see a wintry mix or more snow is possible.

And later on in the weekend, Saturday night into Sunday, there is potential for more snow. The potential will have to be monitored.

Why so cold?

Several factors come into play in producing the projected turn to cold. First, an extensively snow pack which greases the skids for a deep incursion of arctic air into the nation’s Heartland; Second Greenland blocking is to develop which sets in motion the buckling of North America’s jet stream pattern establishing strong northwest steering winds aloft guiding bitter late winter Canadian air into the area.

Another note on last weekend’s snow

We’ve watched several meteorological shoes drop in the past week–both with regard to snow. We’ve picked up 16.8″ of snow in the past week (since January 25). It is the second heaviest snow tally for a Jan 25-Feb 1 period on the books here since official snow records have been kept here in Chicago–second only to the 25.9 inches which fell in that same near week-long period in 1967.

