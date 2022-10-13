Between Noon and 12:45PM six brief tornado touchdowns occurred in SE Wisconsin with only minor damage reported.

Noon Wednesday: Cold front moving through Chicago area from the NW.

Cold front passed through Chicago loop 2 PM and SE of Chicago in NW Indiana by 4 PM

Ahead of the front: SW winds 20 – 30 mph, temps in the 60s

Behind the front: NW Winds 20 to 40 mph+, temps falling into th upper 40s/lower 50s.

Rain ahead and behind the frontal boundary.

Severe T-storms in NE IL (McHenry/Lake Counties) and tornadoes in SE Wisconsin .

Widespread rainfall ends the dry start to October

As a cold front swept through the area Wednesday, the tightening pressure gradient and convective showers and thunderstorms produced gusty winds area-wide with several locations reporting wind wind gusts in the upper 30s to mid 40s mph.

As the front slowly approached from the NW, showers and a few t-storms spread over our area Tuesday afternoon overnight into Wednesday. As of 8AM Wednesday morning, rainfall totals were generally in the half to three-quarter-inch range, but there were several reports approaching an inch – in fact Oak Lawn reported 1.17-inch. More rain fell area-wide Wednesday into the overnight hours, so storm totals will most likely swell above an inch at many locations by the time we look at the overall totals Thursday morning.