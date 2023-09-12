Hurricane Lee has its sights set on the Northeastern U.S. by coming weekend with strong winds, heavy rainfall and high surf

OVERALL WARMER THAN NORMAL PATTERN PREDICTED AS THE START OF ASTRONOMICAL FALL BEGINS NEXT WEEK

FORECAST WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HIGHS

FORECAST THURSDAY MORNING LOWS

IS WARM WEATHER TOTALLY DONE WITH US?
ABSOLUTELY NOT

HURRICANE LEE

  • 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season has produced 56 named storm days—more than the entire 2022 season and 8th most on record through September 12th
  • Years with more named storm days: 1893, 1933, 1950, 1995, 2005, 2008, 2012

MUCH NEEDED RAINFALL ACROSS A LARGE SWATH OF THE METRO AREA

CLICK TO ENLARGE