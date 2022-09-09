Through Friday, September has failed to produce any measurable rainfall, posting just a trace so far this month. In addition to being dry, the month’s opening nine days have also been warm with the city recording just one day with below normal temperatures. A brief change is on the way beginning later this weekend as an approaching cold front triggers much-needed rainfall beginning Saturday night and continuing off and on into early Tuesday. Cooler weather will follow, courtesy of gusty north winds with highs on Monday failing to reach 70 degrees for the first time since early June. However, the warm, dry pattern will return by mid-week as daily highs return to the 80s and the rainfall threat evaporates.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction