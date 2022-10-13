TUE-WED RAINFALL BROUGHT RELIEF, BUT STILL LEAVES THE AREA SHORT ON RAINFALL FOR OCTOBER

The Tuesday-Wednesday rains across the Chicago area lowered the October rain deficit, but we’re still short by about a half-inch or more in many locations. Up until Tuesday Chicago’s official rain gauge at O’Hare International Airport had measured only .05-inch in October. With the two-day total of 0.72-inch this brings the monthly total to 0.77, still well shy of the “normal” 1.35-inch as of Wednesday. Some parts of the area did much better—receiving over an inch, but most are still in deficit territory for the month.

BLOCKING UPPER-AIR PATTERN INTO THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK—UPPER-LEVEL 20,000-FT WIND FLOW AND LOW-LEVEL/SURFACE TEMP DISTRIBUTION

Huge ridge of high pressure centered over the Rockies/west coast and Greenland—Broad trough of low pressure extends from north-central Canada to the Great Lakes

Chicago positioned in southernmost section of cold air with periodic impulses in the NW flow aloft bringing cloudiness and reinforcing incursions of cold air to our area

CHICAGO AREA TO EXPERIENCE VERY DRY (LOW DEW- POINT) FALL-LIKE AIR IN COMING DAYS

Dew points in the mid 20s to mid 30s into the middle of next week

Hard to develop significant showers

Temps can fall to near dew-point temps at night absent clouds with light winds

In this case, temps could drop to 30-degrees or lower on Friday morning and next Tuesday/Wednesday mornings especially in inland areas away from Lake Michigan

TROPICAL STORM KARL HEADED FOR LANDFALL IN SOUTHERN MEXICO FRIDAY NIGHT/EARLY SATURDAY

As Tropical Storm “Karl” moves south it is expected to slowly weaken, but still carry 45 mph Tropical Storm-force winds just before landfall Friday night/early Saturday. Flash flooding and mudslides can be expected in portions of Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas and Oaxaca states in Mexico

FRIDAY MORNING—FREEZE WARNING 1 AM TO 8 AM

Temps are expected to drop through the 30s into the upper 20s Friday morning with widespread freezing temperatures

Only central Cook County/Chicago was not included in the warning—temps in the mid to upper 30s forecasted

TEMPERATURES TO AVERAGE 8 DEGREES BELOW NORMAL OVER THE NEXT 10 DAYS

Coldest air yet next week

Temp departures from normal