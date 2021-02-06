Blizzard of 1967 snowfall totals in areas outside of the city

Dear Tom,
We all know the 1967 blizzard was the biggest snowfall in Chicago history, but what were snowfall totals in areas outside of the city?
The band of heavy snow accompanying the Jan. 26-27, 1967, storm affected a large swath of the Midwest from northern Missouri to southern Lower Michigan. The storm brought 8- to 12-inch totals from northern Missouri to west-central Illinois. The snowfall intensified as the storm moved into north-central and northeast Illinois, where accumulations were 12 to 23 inches, the heaviest in Chicago. Heavier snow fell across extreme Northwest Indiana and southern Lower Michigan, where many locations received 20 to 28 inches. Snowfall tapered off dramatically north and west of Chicago with 6 inches at Milwaukee and
3 inches at Rockford.
