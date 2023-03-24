Chilly, wind-driven rain is expected to overspread the area

A dangerous, flash-flooding event is likely Friday from northern Arkansas northeast into southwest Ohio along a slow-moving frontal boundary—rainfall totals could reach 3-5” . While tornadoes, damaging winds and hail develop south of the boundary across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Mid-South along an area of low pressure.

This weather system will begin to spread north into the Chicago area with plenty of Gulf Moisture available. A chilly, wind-driven rain is expected to overspread the area from the south by/just after sunset. The precipitation is likely to mix with wet snow late Friday night/early Saturday AM, especially far northern Illinois along the Wisconsin border.

With colder air in place on the storm’s “back side”, a period of wet snow is likely Saturday morning amid a gusty north to northwest wind which could briefly reach 30-40 mph. Some slushy accumulation is possible, especially in far north/northwest sections, primarily on secondary roads and elevated surfaces. High temperatures Saturday are likely to hold in the mid to upper 30s, a level 10-15 degrees below normal.

Sunshine and slightly warmer conditions return for the back half of the weekend, especially for areas away from the lake.