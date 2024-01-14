The winter storm that impacted the Chicago area early Friday morning through Saturday night, brought the biggest snowfall so far this season. While strong winds off a mild Lake Michigan kept totals lower in Chicago and the immediate shoreline, counties well west and northwest were hit hard with more than a foot of snow being reported in some locations.

The snow was lighter south of Chicago and across Northwest Indiana. Even areas that can often be hit hard by lake effect snow were spared the brunt of the storm. The highest snowfall totals from NWI coming into the WGN weather office were less than five inches. Despite less snowfall, NWI will be like the rest of the region and see plenty of cold air in the week ahead.

Winds put a bite into the cold

Cold temperatures and breezy winds can be a hazardous and even dangerous combination. Overnight lows will drop below zero through midweek. The winds cut into the insulating layer of clothes you’re wearing and speeds up heat loss. When wind chills dip to -25 to -30, like it will do this week, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in a few as 30 minutes. When wind chills drop to -30 to -35º, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. It’s important to wear layers and cover as much skin as possible the next few days.