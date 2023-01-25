Season’s biggest snow hits Wednesday; accumulating snow here part of band from New Mexico to New England

The current lack-luster snow season picks up a bit Wednesday with a 3-5 inch snowfall expectation far exceeding any of the several one inch snows we have received so far. The 2022-2023 snow season for Chicago had totaled only 6.2 inches as of Tuesday – normal is 18.1 inches. A Winter Storm Advisory will be in effect area-wide Wednesday, continuing into the evening along the lakefront and in NW Indiana where lake-effect snow showers could continue.

Biggest snow of season ahead Wednesday

Forecast snow totals through late Wednesday night

Wednesday’s Snapshot—18,000 ft. aloft

We can project weather in coming days by following embedded “short waves” that will move E/SE in long-wave low pressure trough aloft over Canada/U.S., triggering periodic surface low pressure/clouds/snow over Chicago area

Incoming winter storm has 31 states under some form of winter advisory

TUESDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER: 10 Tornadoes reported in Texas/Louisiana by late Tuesday afternoon

As the low pressure system that will affect our area Wednesday strengthened in Texas Tuesday afternoon, tornadoes broke out in the Houston Texas area and moved NE into Louisiana. As of early evening 10 touchdowns had been reported, one near Orange Texas flipped cars and semis and downed power lines.Significant damages reported with powerlines down and multiple vehicles including Semitrailers flipped and rolled over on Interstate-10 near Orange, TX. Storms moved out of Texas into southwestern Louisiana.

Wednesday’s Severe Weather Outlook

Frigid pattern takes hold later this weekend and promises to continue into the opening weeks of February

FULL DAY TEMPERATURE DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL