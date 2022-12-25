Chicagoans were treated to their first “White” Christmas since 2017 Sunday, but also the coldest one since 1996. Temperatures will continue to moderate in the week ahead as the city emerges from its recent bout of snow and cold. A fast-moving “clipper” system will bring some light snow to the area early Monday, and while snowfall amounts should be light, generally an inch or less, the very cold road surfaces will turn slippery as the snow falls. A steady warmup will follow with the mercury finally rising above freezing on Wednesday, the city’s first thawing since December 22. The mild weather will continue through the end of the year as temperatures climb to near 50 degrees. An approaching storm system will produce periods of rain, and the mild, damp air will quickly saturate as it is chilled by the cold ground creating low clouds, fog, and drizzle, ensuring a damp and dreary end to 2022.

