A warmer than expected Thursday will be followed by temperatures in the 70s to near 80 over the next four days. While Friday’s high is expected to reach the mid 70s, most in the Chicago area will experience upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Some locations, especially south and southwest of Chicago may have an afternoon high temperature that reaches 80, well above the normal high of 61 for this weekend. The higher temperatures will be fueled by strong southwest winds. Temperatures drop to the 60s on Tuesday with 50s anticipated mid-week and beyond. Dry conditions are expected until late Sunday when a chance for scattered showers arrives. Periodic, scattered rain showers may persist from Sunday night into early Wednesday, however rainfall accumulation is expected to be fairly minimal. There is a chance for a scattered thunderstorm Monday afternoon.

