HERE’S A PLOT OF ESTIMATED PEAK WIND GUSTS Wed through Wed night indicating local 30 mph peak gusts

Much cooler day expected Wednesday afternoon—nowhere more so than along Lake Michigan

Predicted mid-afternoon Wednesday temperatures

How much cooler than same period Tuesday afternoon??

Longer Range: Developing Blocking Pattern Across The Eastern U.S. Traps High Pressure Responsible For The Cool-down Setting The Stage For The Warm-up Through The Memorial Day Weekend And Temps Which Near 90° Inland Next Week

The chill (by May standards) due to sweep into the Chicago area behind the Wed morning frontal passage will hold several days. That’s the period Chicago is to sit beneath the WINDY southern flank of a Canadian high pressure system. But this high stalls under the developing upper air blocking pattern and slow warming will begin beginning Friday afternoon and will continue into next week.

The air mass is to remain dry here which means nights will be cool. But dry air heats nicely during the day so Memorial Day daytime temps are likely to approach 80-degrees Saturday inland and likely to reach INTO the 80s inland by Sunday and Monday. Day to day lake breezes are to persist well into next week cooling lakeshore areas. But even Chicago area beaches and nearshore areas are likely to daytime high temps reach the 70s by Sunday and Monday.

Slideshow of the Temp Departure Outlook

FORECAST TEMP DEPARTURES over Days 1-5

6-10 DAY TEMP DEPARTURES

11-15 DAY TEMP DEPARTURES