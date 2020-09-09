Big rain totals across area; Skilling gives update on wet weather

It’s made for some gray days, but it’s been just what the doctor ordered! We needed the rain and it came!

Four day rainfalls across the metro area have topped 4 inches in some areas. City totals range from 2.02 inches to 2.21 inches.

With the area ensconced in moderate drought going into the latest rainy spell, we looked with hope last week at the approaching wet pattern and nature has come through for us big time.

Warm season rainfalls vary by their very nature. But the totals reported across the area are impressive. It’s easily the biggest rain in months here.

Check out some of the totals in from our WGN meteorological team across the metro area as well as from the dedicated COCORAHs and National Weather Service COOP and official observers–like veteran observer Frank Wachowski, on the job in the Midway Airport area since the 1950s.

4-day totals through 7a.m. Wednesday:

O’Hare: 2.03″

Midway: 2.21″

Heavier Greater Chicago and surrounding area 4-day totals through 7AM today:

Coal Valley: 4.40″

Rockford: 4.37″

Buffalo Grove: 4.22″

Woodstock: 4.00″

St. Charles: 3.86″

Oak Forest 2.55″

Arlington Heights 2.24″

My WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll has broken out the heaviest 4-day northern Illinois rain totals and some of these amounts are staggering. Note the amounts at Geneseo, Prophetstown, Freeport and Lanark in northwest and western Illinois—more than a month’s worth of rain in just 4-days!