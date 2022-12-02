A roller-coaster temp ride amid high winds is on the way.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday

Temps are to peak around 52-deg toward 11pm and midnight Friday then crash into the low to mid 20s by morning. It will be a 25-30 deg temp drop inside just 6 hours in Saturday’s pre-dawn hours.

Wind gusts 45 to 50 mph are possible in that transition to colder air late tonight and early Saturday. They’ve already gusted Friday as high as 45 mph at Midway Airport and 40 mph at O’Hare and out at the Harrison-Dever Crib 3 miles off the Chicago shoreline—and to 37 mph at Gurnee and Romeoville.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

Brief rain showers are to accompany an incoming cold front expected to blow through Chicago between midnight and 1am CST—shifting winds from the SSW to the W. A few flurries may follow in some spots shortly afterward. But clearing in the windy pre-dawn means the day will dawn mainly sunny, very windy and cold.

Daybreak Saturday wind chills will range from 5 to 15-deg; Sunday morning dawns cold as well with chills in the 5 to 12 deg range.

A cold, windy and mostly sunny sky is predicted Saturday with arctic air re-establishing a presence

This weekend is to average 15-degrees colder than last.

Will it rain for the Bears game?

A sunny but cold day is ahead for the Bears game Sunday with gusty winds—but at half the velocity of Saturday’s powerful winds. Daytime highs Sunday will flirt with 40—which is a “normal” level for a Dec 4 in Chicago

Modestly colder than normal temps dominate the coming two weeks with next week expected to average close to a degree below normal and the week after to come in 4-deg below normal.

No weekend precip is expected—and a modest chance of a little rain or a wintry mix Monday afternoon and night.

A more interesting system has shown up on our model forecast in the Thursday to Friday morning time frame next week. We’ll monitor that.