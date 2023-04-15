A strong cold front will push through the Chicago area tonight and into Sunday morning. Behind the front, temperatures will tumble as strengthening westerly winds usher much colder air into the region. Highs in the 60s will likely occur in the early overnight hours followed by temperatures falling throughout Sunday. By late afternoon we’ll likely see temperatures in the lower 40s and even some upper 30s. By Monday morning many locations west and north of the Chicago metro are expected to see temperatures near freezing.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops or other sensitive vegetation

The flowers and other plants that have been coming on strong thanks to the summer-like weather over the last week might be in a little danger on Sunday night.

A Freeze Watch is in effect in the blue highlight counties, including northern Cook and northern Will, Sunday 10PM – Monday 10AM. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30º are possible.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops or other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps to protect your tender plants. Precautions should also be taken to protect outdoor water pipes and in-ground sprinkler systems.

Two Very Different Weeks…

This highlights the big change in the weather we are about to see. The average temperature (all highs & lows) over the last seven days (April 9-15) was 66º The forecast temperatures (all highs & lows) over the next seven days (April 16-22) is 47º