Beta drenches Houston while Teddy pounds Canada

Serious flooding in portions of the Houston area at the hands of Tropical Storm Beta. This comes as Hurricane Teddy bears down on Canada’s maritime provinces, its huge ocean swells pounding the entire eastern seaboard.
Sections of the Houston area in Texas is awash with flooding, the product of slow-moving Tropical Storm Beta, which moved ashore on the Texas Gulf Coast overnight and now drifting slowly northeast subjecting the region to more drenching rains.
Meantime, mega-Hurricane Teddy is producing punishing seas and coastal flooding up and down the Eastern Seaboard–from Florida to New England and is about to land the Canadian Maritimes a punishing blow.
This is what the rain looked like as it poured down outside the Houston/Galveston NWS Forecast Office in this morning’s pre-dawn:
The latest GOES-16 weather satellite view of the two tropical systems is quite phenomenal:
More than a foot of rain has drenched sections of Houston and additional rains are on the way. Here’s a detailed rundown of rainfalls in and around the Greater Houston area out of the National Weather Service Forecast Office there:
Here are videos which have been posted from Houston:
And another:
And one more of one of the swollen creeks:
Here’s a close-up high resolution true color satellite animation of Hurricane Teddy:
A meteorological colleague—Florida State University PhD candidate and Illinois native Jake Carstens–put up a fascinating post this morning noting that Tropical Storm Beta’s landfall in Texas overnight marked the first time a greek alphabet letter-named storm has ever come ashore in the U.S. That’s very interesting! I hadn’t thought of that–but it’s true. Another example of the many things we learn from colleagues!
Jake also noted Beta’s landfall marked the 9th tropical cyclone to come ashore in the U.S. this year–and that 4 of those 9 storms were hurricanes. He has posted satellite images of each.