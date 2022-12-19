Temperatures remained well below normal on Monday as the city recorded it 4th straight day below freezing. That’s not too unusual for December, but it is in stark contrast to the mild, bright days that opened the month. Temps Tuesday afternoon may break the freezing mark before a cold front introduces a reinforcement of polar air. Modest winds and only a slight chance of precipitation is forecast through Wednesday. Based on latest forecast guidance It is becoming more likely that a major, and perhaps severe winter storm will impact a large swath of the Midwest and Great Lakes with heavy snow, high winds, and falling temps beginning Thursday or Thursday evening. Forecast confidence has become high enough given latest computer guidance that the National Weather Service has posted Winter Storm Watches from NE Kansas to the Great Lakes effective Thursday into Saturday morning.

