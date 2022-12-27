Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies with increasing winds after noon. High of 27.

Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, Low of 25.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

Wednesday will be milder with increasing clouds. High of 41,

Extended outlook calls for a chance of precipitation late day on Thursday with some temps well above the norms in the low 30s as temps climb into the low 50s.

We’ll see temps above normal for the rest of the year with rain at times.

New Year’s Day looks like it will be dry and highs in the low 40s.