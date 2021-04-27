Below normal precipitation and and Lake Michigan water levels

After a chilly start to the day that saw scattered light frost in a few locations, temperatures took off across the Chicago area. Readings topped out in the upper 70s to lower 80s, except close to Lake Michigan in Lake County, IL into Kenosha County, WI where a slight wind trajectory (southeast breeze) off the lake kept highs about 10-degrees cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

By mid-morning strong southerly winds kicked in, and when combined with the 90 percent of possible sunshine, accelerated the warming of the very dry air. At area airport locations most temperature rises were between 39 and 42-degrees with the greatest temperature jump a very unusual 44-degrees at Pontiac (low of 37 and high 81). Peak wind gusts were 52 mph at Rockford and Aurora/Sugar Grove – O’Hare recorded a late afternoon gust of 50 mph.

Following is a list of area airport observations: High/low temps, the degree difference between high/ low temps, and peak wind gust (mph).