Friday Starts Cloudy But Then Clears Up

Some cold frontal overnight showers may linger into the opening few hours of Friday. But clearing follows Friday and a beautiful sun-filled weekend is on the way but with cooler temps.

Precipitation Outlook

A storm system that is to sweep ashore in California late Friday is to jump the Rockies and reorganize east of the Rockies in Colorado Sunday then make its move toward the Midwest early next week. Its precipitation—a chilly rain—is due to reach Chicago Monday night and persist into Tuesday when it’s possible the system’s strong backside northerly winds may import enough cool air for the rain to mix with some snowflakes—especially north and west of the city—before ending.

THE REAL CHILL THEN BEGINS TO TAKE HOLD the remainder of Thanksgiving week—but also for the weekend that follows and well into the following week. Daytime average temps will fall below normal Tuesday and continue below through the following weekend and into next week.

The coldest days appear likely to run from Thanksgiving Day, when highs may hold in the 30s for only the second time this season and continue to return to the 30s each day through next weekend and early the following weekend

Daytime temp departures are predicted to come in 9 to 11-deg below normal each day from next Thursday (THANKSGIVING day) through the weekend which follows.

A stop watch to a video of the storm which rolled during the tornado as it roared across and decimated a swath of Washington, IL. That deadly twister literally flattened an entire neighborhood there in JUST 16 seconds. The fact only 3 perished in the storm may well have been timely warnings. The storm produced 125 injuries. There were church goers who received the tornado warning for the storm on cell phones while attending services.

Washington is located 13 miles east of Peoria and 145 miles southwest of Chicago. The Nov 13, 2013 tornado was one of 77 twisters which occurred in a late season outbreak which was to impact 15 states. It was the strongest tornado to occur in Illinois in a November since 1950.

READ MORE FROM THE NWS HERE: https://www.weather.gov/ilx/17nov13-tor2

HERE’S A “TORNADO TALK” ARTICLE ON THE DEVASTATING STORM: https://www.tornadotalk.com/washington-il-ef4-tornado…/