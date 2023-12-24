No Snow For Christmas, but mild

The magic of Christmas will have to provide temporary snowy rooftops for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Under mostly cloudy skies, Chicago area temperatures are expected to be in the lower 50s at midnight.

We won’t see a white Christmas this year and it’s likely to be dry through the night, with temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s by Christmas morning.

The Arizona Cardinals will see some pretty hospitable weather when they visit the Bears on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. When the Buffalo Bills came to town a year ago, the high temperature along the lakefront was only 14º. This Christmas Eve, the Bears and Cardinals will kick off with temperatures in the 50s. Fans will be much more comfortable tailgating outside the stadium before the game and they, along with the players, won’t be shivering during the game either.

Annual probability of a “White Christmas”