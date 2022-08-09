A Beach Hazard statement remains in effect through the day on Chicago area.

Waves (3 to 6 ft) and the threat of rip currents are the basis for concern on Chicago area beaches due to the day’s full fetch “NNE” winds traveling the length of Lake Michigan.

Southern Lake Michigan water temperatures: National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville, Illinois – 907 AM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

Lake Michigan Water Temperatures.

Chicago Shore………53.

Chicago Crib……….61.

Chicago Buoy……….65.

Wilmette Buoy……….68.

Waukegan Buoy……….63.

Winthrop Harbor Buoy……….59.

Michigan City……….51.

Michigan City Buoy……….75.

South Mid Lake Buoy……….71.

North Mid Lake Buoy……….68.

The Michigan City water temperature sensor is located at a water intake one mile offshore and 60 feet below water surface. It is read every day of the year.