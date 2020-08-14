Dear Tom,

Based on the extreme damage of the August 10th storm, why were we not listed at the very least in a “slight” risk (level two of five)?



Thanks,

Chris Peterson

Elmhurst

Dear Chris,

This severe weather event was well forecast. On August 9, the Chicago area was assigned a “marginal” severe weather risk, level one of five on the severity scale. Early Monday, the Storm Prediction Center raised the risk to “enhanced”- level three of five. At 11 am Monday, the risk was further elevated to “moderate”, level four of five, and a rare “PDS Particularly Dangerous Situation” severe thunderstorm watch was issued. As the derecho raced east across northern Illinois at interstate speeds approaching 70 mph, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued, many with lead times up to an hour. The entire Chicago area was warned well before the storms hit and many of the 15 embedded tornado touchdowns were preceded by a tornado warning.