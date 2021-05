Band of thunderstorms moving into Western Sections of the Chicago area

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN KENDALL...NORTHWESTERN WILL...SOUTHEASTERN KANE AND SOUTHWESTERN DUPAGE COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT... At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers and isolated thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sugar Grove to near Lisbon. Movement was east at 40 mph. Aurora Airport in Sugar Grove briefly gusted to 54 mph with these showers. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will remain possible with these showers and storms. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Lombard, Carol Stream, Romeoville, Plainfield, Glendale Heights, Woodridge, Oswego, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Batavia, Lockport, Geneva, Yorkville and Lisle.

_____________________________________________________________________________

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN LA SALLE...EASTERN LEE...EASTERN OGLE...DE KALB...SOUTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO...SOUTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND SOUTHERN BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT... At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oregon to Sublette to Ladd. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. If these storms intensify, a warning will be needed. Locations impacted include... Rockford, DeKalb, Belvidere, Sycamore, Peru, Rochelle, Marengo, Sandwich, Mendota, Genoa, Byron, Oregon, Sheridan, Shabbona, Rockford Airport, Lake Holiday, Cortland, Cherry Valley, Davis Junction and Hinckley. This includes... Northern Illinois University, Sandwich Fairgrounds, Lowden State Park, Ogle County Fairgrounds, and Tri-County Fairgrounds.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE…LEE AND SOUTHERN OGLE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT…

AT 437 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG

A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR ERIE TO KEWANEE. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH.

WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. IF THESE STORMS INTENSIFY, A WARNING WILL BE NEEDED.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE…

DIXON, PERU, LA SALLE, ROCHELLE, MENDOTA, OREGON, MOUNT MORRIS, AMBOY, POLO, NORTH UTICA, FRANKLIN GROVE, ASHTON, PAW PAW, LOST NATION, SUBLETTE, WOODHAVEN LAKES, GRAND DETOUR, LEE, COMPTON AND STEWARD.

THIS INCLUDES… CASTLE ROCK STATE PARK, LEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, OGLE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, SAUK VALLEY COLLEGE, TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND WHITE PINES STATE PARK.

