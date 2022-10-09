Autumn is gradually making inroads in the Chicago area. The leaves are changing color and beginning to fall and much of the area has just experienced the season’s first frost and freeze. However, history tells us that warms days are not totally in the rear-view mirror and the city can expect several more days of 70-degrees or higher, beginning as soon as soon as tomorrow and/or Tuesday.
Autumn weather gaining traction—But history tells us plenty of warm days still likely
by: WGN-TV Weather Team, Steve Kahn
