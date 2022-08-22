Temperatures through much of August have been running close to normal with 18 of the 22 days posting departures of less than 5 degrees. Readings have been running a degree or two below normal much of the past two weeks. Monday’s official high of 85 and low of 64 was only the second day of the last 15 to post a temp surplus. Similar conditions are expected through Friday with seasonable warmth across much of the metro area. The exception will be areas within a few miles of Lake Michigan where late summer warmth will be tempered by lake breezes or intervals larger scale NE wind flow. Significantly warmer temps are forecast to arrive over the weekend as strengthening SW winds deliver an influx of tropical air. Readings by Sunday are likely to hover around 90 degrees. The period of August 27 through September 1 is expected to average 4-6 degrees above normal.

