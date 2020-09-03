Astronomical Fall vs Meteorological Fall

Dear Tom,

Why was it decided to create meteorological seasons different from those defined by the spring and autumn equinox and the summer and winter solstice?

Bill Ziegler, West Chicago

Dear Bill,

With the start of meteorological fall on Sept. 1, it’s a good time to review this topic. Astronomical seasons are defined by the spring and fall equinoxes and the summer and winter solstices. However, those vary from year to year. That’s why meteorologists like to use four three-month meteorological seasons. In the Northern Hemisphere, June, July and August define meteorological summer, while meteorological winter is made up of December, January and February. The remaining months define meteorological spring and fall. Since climate records are kept on a monthly basis, defining a season in terms of three complete months makes comparisons and rankings easy.

