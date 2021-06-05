Why do the colors reverse between a rainbow and secondary rainbow (when a secondary appears)?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas mother who posted a video of herself sneaking into her daughter's middle school to test campus security was arrested on Friday, according to El Paso County jail records.

Casey Garcia, who recorded herself disguised as her daughter at Garcia Enriquez Middle School in San Elizario, uploaded a video of her arrest to her YouTube account. She now faces charges including criminal trespass and tampering with government records.