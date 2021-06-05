Why do the colors reverse between a rainbow and secondary rainbow (when a secondary appears)?

Ask Tom Why
Posted: / Updated:

Dear Tom,
Why do the colors reverse between a rainbow and secondary rainbow (when a secondary appears)?
—Janice Mercer, Bolingbrook
Dear Janice,
It’s a beautiful sight: a rainbow and a secondary rainbow at a greater angle above it. The term “double rainbow” is used when both the primary and secondary rainbows are visible. A primary rainbow is the result of the refraction and reflection of light. Light entering a water droplet is refracted and then reflected from the back of the droplet. As this reflected light leaves the droplet, it is again refracted. A secondary rainbow is caused by a double reflection of sunlight inside the droplet. The “inside” of the secondary is “up” to the observer and its colors appear reversed compared to the primary. A search of “double rainbow formation diagrams” provides visual explanation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News