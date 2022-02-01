What is the meaning of Groundhog Day?

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This year marks the 136th Groundhog Day to be celebrated at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Thousands of people come from all over the world to see Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil emerge from his burrow at sunrise and predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter. So, how did this annual holiday start and how did a weather-predicting marmot come about?