Dear Tom,

What is the meaning of Groundhog Day?

—Stephen Verhaeren, Palos Park

Dear Stephen,

Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. The tradition states that if a groundhog emerging from its burrow on Feb. 2 sees its shadow due to a clear sky, it will retreat to its den and winter will persist for six additional weeks. If the groundhog does not see its shadow because of a cloudy sky, spring weather will arrive early. Studies of the accuracy of Groundhog Day in predicting the arrival of spring-like weather have found no correlation between a groundhog seeing its shadow on Groundhog Day and the subsequent arrive time of spring-like weather. The largest Groundhog Day celebration is held in Punxsutawney, Penn., where crowds of a few thousand assemble every Feb. 2.

