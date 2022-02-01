Dear Tom,
What is the meaning of Groundhog Day?
—Stephen Verhaeren, Palos Park
Dear Stephen,
Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. The tradition states that if a groundhog emerging from its burrow on Feb. 2 sees its shadow due to a clear sky, it will retreat to its den and winter will persist for six additional weeks. If the groundhog does not see its shadow because of a cloudy sky, spring weather will arrive early. Studies of the accuracy of Groundhog Day in predicting the arrival of spring-like weather have found no correlation between a groundhog seeing its shadow on Groundhog Day and the subsequent arrive time of spring-like weather. The largest Groundhog Day celebration is held in Punxsutawney, Penn., where crowds of a few thousand assemble every Feb. 2.